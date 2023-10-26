He said in an increasingly connected world, the internet has also become a necessity, which is why Wi-Fi was introduced.
Metrobus rolls out hi-tech bus system in Johannesburg
The City of Johannesburg has launched Metrobus’s new Intelligent Transport System, which includes an automated fare collection system.
Said to be the first of its kind in Africa, the state-of-the-art system also comprises Eye-On-The-Bus real-time monitoring of buses and Wi-Fi for passengers.
“The platforms are intended to modernise urban mobility and improve the ease and efficiency of travel within the City of Johannesburg,” said Metrobus acting MD Luyanda Gidini.
According to the acting chairperson of the Metrobus board, Lemarco Mitchell, the new system has a lot of benefits for the city and commuters.
Mitchell said the Eye-On-The-Bus is a game-changer in optimising operations and ensuring the reliability of Metrobus services. It allows Metrobus to track and locate buses, monitor fuel consumption and schedule maintenance efficiently.
“These capabilities will result in an improved and enhanced safety for passengers. By harnessing the power of technology we are taking a significant step in making the system more efficient and dependable,” said Mitchell.
