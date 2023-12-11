news

VW considering co-operation with Renault on €20,000 electric car

11 December 2023 - 09:21 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Volkswagen is speaking with potential partners, including France's Renault, about co-operating on the development of its €20,000 electric car, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Volkswagen is speaking with potential partners, including France's Renault, about co-operating on the development of its €20,000 electric car, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen is speaking with potential partners, including France's Renault, about cooperating on the development of its €20,000 (about R409,349) electric car, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The German carmaker is interested in co-operating on a platform for the car it hopes will make battery-powered vehicles affordable for the masses, Handelsblatt reported.

Talks with Renault are "at a very early stage" and could come to nothing, Handelsblatt cited the sources as saying.

Annual production of 200,000 to 250,000 vehicles is the target for both partners together, according to Handelsblatt.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the report.

A spokesperson for Renault said co-operation was necessary to be competitive with small-entry electric vehicles.

"We are in different discussions but nothing has been finalised," said the spokesperson.

European carmakers have stepped up efforts to bring more affordable electric vehicles to market as they face increased competition from US carmaker Tesla and cheaper Chinese models.

The average retail price of an EV in Europe in the first half of 2023 was more than €65,000 (about R1,330,423), according to autos research firm JATO Dynamics, compared to more than €31,000 (about R634,488) in China.

Renault last month announced the launch of a new EV Twingo, called Legend, at less than €20,000 (about R409,349), with finance chief Thierry Pieton saying the aim was to democratise the EV market, while Volkswagen in March laid out the details of an all-EV under development for €25,000 (about R511,675), to launch by 2025.

The German firm said at the time it was also working on a €20,000 vehicle, but did not provide further information.

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said last month the company had not made a decision on producing the car yet but he was convinced it could get there by the second half of the decade.

MORE

Why the Cybertruck's stiff structure and sharp design raise safety concerns

The angular design of Tesla's Cybertruck has safety experts concerned the electric pickup's stiff stainless-steel exoskeleton could hurt pedestrians ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Fear of cheap Chinese EVs fuels dash by automakers for affordable cars

The rise of inexpensive Chinese electric vehicles has upped the pressure on legacy automakers who have turned to suppliers, from battery materials ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Renault to slash production costs for cars, expand in Turkey

Renault said on Thursday it aims to cut the production costs of its cars by as much as 50% in the next four years, including by increasing the use of ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism
Israeli forces move on Khan Younis as UN warns of mass starvation