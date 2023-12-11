VW considering co-operation with Renault on €20,000 electric car

Volkswagen is speaking with potential partners, including France's Renault, about cooperating on the development of its €20,000 (about R409,349) electric car, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The German carmaker is interested in co-operating on a platform for the car it hopes will make battery-powered vehicles affordable for the masses, Handelsblatt reported.
Talks with Renault are "at a very early stage" and could come to nothing, Handelsblatt cited the sources as saying.
Annual production of 200,000 to 250,000 vehicles is the target for both partners together, according to Handelsblatt.
Volkswagen declined to comment on the report.
A spokesperson for Renault said co-operation was necessary to be competitive with small-entry electric vehicles.
"We are in different discussions but nothing has been finalised," said the spokesperson.
European carmakers have stepped up efforts to bring more affordable electric vehicles to market as they face increased competition from US carmaker Tesla and cheaper Chinese models.
The average retail price of an EV in Europe in the first half of 2023 was more than €65,000 (about R1,330,423), according to autos research firm JATO Dynamics, compared to more than €31,000 (about R634,488) in China.
Renault last month announced the launch of a new EV Twingo, called Legend, at less than €20,000 (about R409,349), with finance chief Thierry Pieton saying the aim was to democratise the EV market, while Volkswagen in March laid out the details of an all-EV under development for €25,000 (about R511,675), to launch by 2025.
The German firm said at the time it was also working on a €20,000 vehicle, but did not provide further information.
Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said last month the company had not made a decision on producing the car yet but he was convinced it could get there by the second half of the decade.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
