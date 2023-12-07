news

Renault to slash production costs for cars, expand in Turkey

07 December 2023 - 15:33 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Renault will invest €400m (R8.08bn) to make four new models at its Bursa site in Turkey, including a new low-cost SUV Duster, also marketed as the Dacia Duster in some markets.
Renault will invest €400m (R8.08bn) to make four new models at its Bursa site in Turkey, including a new low-cost SUV Duster, also marketed as the Dacia Duster in some markets.
Image: Supplied

Renault said on Thursday it aims to cut the production costs of its cars by as much as 50% in the next four years, including by increasing the use of digital and artificial intelligence technology.

Renault said between now and 2027, it would aim to cut its production costs per vehicle by 30% for internal combustion vehicles, and by 50% for electric vehicles.

The carmaker also wants to reduce vehicle development times to two years from three years, it said in a statement.

Renault already uses more than 300 AI applications to trace car parts such as tyres and boost quality control, and aims to increase that number to 3,000 by 2025.

As part of the plan to make its manufacturing base more competitive, the company also said on Thursday it would invest €400m (R8.08bn) make four new models at its Bursa site in Turkey, including a new low-cost SUV Duster.

The goal is to turn the plant into an export hub not only for Europe but for other countries in the world, it added.

READ MORE:

Renault hopes to escape from its 'negative core value' curse

Renault hopes it can lift the curse of its negative value next year thanks to the creation of two specialised businesses, Ampere and Horse, and its ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Volkswagen to slash administrative costs in €10bn cost cut drive

Volkswagen plans to slash administrative staff costs at its namesake brand by a fifth, management told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday, ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Volkswagen to reduce headcount at 'no longer competitive' VW brand

Volkswagen's €10bn (R203.52bn) savings programme will include staff reductions, managers told staff on Monday as brand chief Thomas Schaefer warned ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad