Hungary’s Suzuki plant to stop production for a week due to supply-chain issues

15 January 2024 - 14:37 By Reuters
Suzuki Motor's production plant in Hungary will suspend output this week of its Vitara and S-Cross models.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki Motor's production plant in Hungary will suspend output this week of its Vitara and S-Cross models, the company said on Monday.

The production halt from January 15-21 comes after carmakers Tesla and Geely-owned Volvo Car announced suspensions in Europe in the second half of last week, in a sign that attacks on shipping in the Red Sea are hitting manufacturers in the region.

Suzuki, in an emailed statement, said the halt is due to delays in the shipment of Japanese-made engines.

The plant, located in the northern Hungarian city of Esztergom, plans to resume manufacturing from January 22.

