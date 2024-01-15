2: You can have it with an automatic transmission
Five things to know about the updated 2024 Toyota GR Yaris
Image: Supplied
The feisty little GR Yaris has been a smash hit for Toyota since it was launched in 2020 as a homologation special capped at 25,000 units.
Demand has been so strong, however, that the Japanese carmaker decided to extend production with more than 32,000 units (and counting) finding homes in garages around the world. Determined to sell more in 2024, Toyota has given its rally-car-for-the-road a substantial update designed to enhance the vehicle's straight-line performance, handling and interior ergonomics.
Presented at the Tokyo Auto Salon, here are the standout features of the 2024 GR Yaris.
Image: Supplied
1: More potent engine
The 1.6l three-cylinder turbocharged engine has been beefed up with a strengthened valvetrain, new exhaust valve material and an increase in the D-4ST fuel injection pressure. A new set of lightweight pistons with wear-resistant rings and a new intake pressure sensor have also been added. Controlled by updated engine management software, this means power has risen (depending on the market) to 224kW while torque increases to 400Nm. While Toyota is yet to supply official performance figures, you can bank on more rapid 0-100 km/h sprint times as well as a slightly higher top speed.
The 2024 GR Yaris can also be had with an optional “Cooling Package”. Derived from experiences learnt in motorsport and designed to keep under bonnet temperatures in check, it bolts on an additional sub-radiator, cool air intake and intercooler sprayer.
A new drive mode selection function is fitted as standard and allows drivers to tailor the car for both sports driving and daily use. With the flick of a switch, Sport, Normal and Eco modes engage different settings for the vehicle's electric power steering, air-conditioning, throttle response and driver’s instrument display. On models equipped with the eight-speed automatic gearbox, the gearshift feel and selection are also adjusted.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
3: A stronger chassis
To improve the car's yaw response and enhance overall steering feedback, Toyota has stiffened up the 2024 GR Yaris chassis by upping the number of spot welding points (+13%) and adding more structural adhesive (+24%). To help keep the vehicle's alignment in check, Toyota has installed beefier shock tower mounts featuring three fastening bolts. Another key tweak comes in the form of increased front and rear spring rates, which will help reduce the amount of body roll experienced through high-speed corners.
Image: Supplied
4: New driver-orientated cockpit design
One of the biggest criticisms of the original GR Yaris was compromised forward visibility brought about by its “after thought” infotainment system. Perched high atop the middle of the dashboard, it had a tendency to disrupt the driver's view through the windscreen. Toyota has fixed this by equipping the 2024 GR Yaris with a totally redesigned dashboard.
Though the new squared-off layout might have a bit of a 1980s aesthetic, its top edge has been lowered 50mm for much improved field of vision. The control panel housing the infotainment and climate control system has been angled an additional 15º further towards the driver; a tweak that puts key vehicle control systems much closer to hand. Toyota has lowered the driver's seat 25mm and readjusted the steering wheel to suit. Another subtle improvement sees the vehicle's iMT and VSC buttons relocated from between the front seats to the area behind the gear lever where the GR-Four and Drive Mode selectors are set. All this improves ergonomics and ease of use.
Customers can also look forward to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offering two layout modes, Normal and Sport. Replacing the analogue dials of old, the latter offers a performance-focused data display useful for motorsport activities. On the automatic model, the readout includes gearbox oil temperature and a visual warning in addition to a sound alarm to alert the driver when engine revs are too high for downshifting.
5: Evolved exterior
Though it looks largely unchanged, the exterior of the 2024 GR Yaris features a few subtle enhancements. The front bumper, for instance, boasts a three-piece design that allows owners to easily replace damaged sections as apposed to the entire unit. In a similar vein, the lower intake has been retrofitted with a steel mesh grille which is not only hardier than the plastic it replaces but cheaper to replace and easier to mend. Toyota has also fitted side grilles with larger openings to boost overall cooling efficiency.
At the rear you'll find a new opening in the bottom edge of the lower bumper garnish. This feature is said to reduce drag and help disperse heat generated by the exhaust system. The Toyota engineers also relocated the fog and reversing lights, moving them from the lower bumper to be integrated in the rear combination lamps, thus reducing the risk of damage. Similarly, the high-mounted brake light has been moved from the spoiler to the area below the rear windscreen. This makes it easier for owners to change or customise the car's spoiler to suit their preference. Tying all these revisions together is a light bar running between the taillight clusters, a feature creating added visual drama at night.
The 2024 GR Yaris further benefits from a new exterior colour option, Precious Metal.
Toyota said the 2024 GR Yaris will be coming to South Africa, though an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed. Watch this space for more information when it becomes available.
