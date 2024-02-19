Stellantis considering building Leapmotor EVs in Italy

Stellantis is considering building up to 150,000 low-cost electric vehicles (EVs) at its Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy, as part of its agreement with Chinese carmaker Leapmotor, Automotive News Europe said on Monday.
The Franco-Italian carmaker last year bought a 21% stake in EV maker Leapmotor in a $1.6bn (R30.31bn) deal. As part of that deal, the two groups announced a joint venture, which is 51% controlled by Stellantis and which gives the European carmaker exclusive rights to manufacture Leapmotor's products outside China.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said at the time Leapmotor's cars would be visible in Europe within two years.
Production of Leapomotor's cars in Italy could start from 2026 or 2027, Automotive News Europe said, quoting sources familiar with the matter.
Replying to a question last week when presenting full-year earnings, Tavares said the group could manufacture Leapmotor's cars in Italy “if there was a business case for that”.
“It only depends on our cost competitiveness and quality competitiveness. So it's open for us to grasp that opportunity,” he said.
A spokesperson for Stellantis said the company had nothing further to add to comments made by the CEO last week.
Production by Stellantis at Mirafori includes the 500 battery electric vehicle small car.
Assigning the production of Leapmotor cars to Mirafiori might help Stellantis meet a target, agreed with the Italian government, to increase the group's output in the country to 1-million vehicles by the end of the decade, from 750,000 last year.
The group has said its Italian output goal depended on several factors, including public auto purchase incentives, the development of an electric charging network and lower energy costs.
