New book celebrates 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami

14 March 2024 - 13:22 By Motoring Staff
The 300-page hardcover book explores Porsche's cars, engines and drivers that participated in the endurance races at Kyalami over a 60-year period.
The 300-page hardcover book explores Porsche's cars, engines and drivers that participated in the endurance races at Kyalami over a 60-year period.
Image: Supplied

SA Motorsport Memories recently unveiled a new book at an event hosted by Toby Venter at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

The large-format publication (280mm x 240mm) delves into Porsche's history at Kyalami, spanning from the brand's triumph in the 1961 opening 9-Hour race to its successful return in 2019 and subsequent appearances, including the 2023 international race.

The 300-page hardcover book explores Porsche's cars, engines and drivers that participated in the endurance races at Kyalami over a 60-year period. It also covers the hotly contested Porsche 944 Turbo Cup Series in South Africa from 1987 to 1989.

The book contains more than 500 special images, most of which have never been published before, each accompanied by a detailed caption in English and German.
The book contains more than 500 special images, most of which have never been published before, each accompanied by a detailed caption in English and German.
Image: Supplied

Featuring more than 500 rare images, many never before published, the book provides detailed captions in English and German. It includes race statistics, car types, drivers, engine numbers, and results. Renowned motoring writers such as Roger McCleery, Stuart Johnston, Andre de Kock and others share their Porsche Kyalami memories.

The book showcases four championship-winning Porsche race cars, including two Porsche 944 Turbo Cups and a Porsche 911 GT2R driven and owned by Toby Venter. It also features the ex-Gary Dunkerley-raced and Grant Viljoen-owned SABAT Porsche 911 race car. These cars' histories are detailed alongside their photos.

Available for pre-order the book is to be dispatched in the second quarter of 2024.

Further publications from SA Motorsport Memories are forthcoming.

