news

Russia to start production of Putin’s limousine at a former Toyota plant

08 May 2024 - 07:48 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Aurus Senat, retro-styled after a Soviet-era ZIL limousine, is the official Russian presidential car.
The Aurus Senat, retro-styled after a Soviet-era ZIL limousine, is the official Russian presidential car.
Image: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Russia will start making Aurus luxury cars, which are used by President Vladimir Putin, at a former Toyota factory in St Petersburg this year, Denis Manturov, acting deputy prime minister, was cited as saying on Tuesday.

The Aurus Senat, retro-styled after a Soviet-era ZIL limousine, is the official Russian presidential car and Putin arrived at his Kremlin inauguration ceremony in an Aurus limousine on Tuesday. Putin presented one of the vehicles to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February.

Manturov was cited by Russia's state TASS news agency as saying production at the St Petersburg plant should start by the end of 2024 and the former Toyota factory was handed over to Aurus a long time ago.

Toyota transferred the factory to state company Nami, which has a majority stake in the Aurus brand, in March last year.

Aurus Motors began making its cars in Russia's Tatarstan region, around 1,000km from Moscow, in 2021.

Russia is looking for ways to use car factories left idle after some global carmakers withdrew from the Russian market following Putin's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

According to Russian analytical agency Autostat, 40 Aurus-branded cars have been sold in Russia so far this year.

READ MORE:

Russia's Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

Russian President Vladimir Putin was sworn in for a new six-year presidential term on Tuesday in a ceremony boycotted by the United States and many ...
News
22 hours ago

North Korea bolsters leader Kim with birthday loyalty oaths

For the first time since leader Kim Jong Un took power in 2011, North Koreans were asked to take loyalty oaths on his birthday, a South Korean ...
News
2 days ago

Russian company starts Citroën production at former Stellantis factory

Russian company Automotive Technologies on Wednesday said it had started assembling Citroën C5 Aircross models in batches at a plant south of Moscow ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Putin gifts North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limousine

Vladimir Putin gave Kim Jong Un a luxury Russian Aurus limousine as a gift because the North Korean leader liked the car when the Russian president ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Kim Jong Un checks out Putin's ride at Russia summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to check out his Russian-made limousine on Wednesday ahead of their summit, ...
Motoring
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Suzuki Baleno is a proper teetotaller Reviews
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Range Rover Sport Reviews
  3. US House judiciary chair probes F1’s Andretti rejection Motorsport
  4. Rolls-Royce presents new Cullinan Series II New Models
  5. Russia to start production of Putin’s limousine at a former Toyota plant news

Latest Videos

‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele