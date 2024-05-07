World

Russia's Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

07 May 2024 - 11:43 By Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin places his hand on the Constitution as he takes the oath during an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2024, in this still image taken from live broadcast video.
Image: Kremlin.ru/Handout via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin was sworn in for a new six-year presidential term on Tuesday in a ceremony boycotted by the US and many European Union nations due to the war in Ukraine.

Putin won a landslide victory in a presidential election in March more than two years after he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Some Western governments said his re-election was flawed because voters were not given a real alternative, a charge rejected by Moscow which says Putin enjoys the overwhelming support of the Russian people.

