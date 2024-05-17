news

VW and Renault end talks to develop affordable EV: sources

17 May 2024 - 14:38 By Reuters
Volkswagen has walked away from talks with Renault to jointly develop an affordable electric version of the Twingo (pictured), two sources familiar with the situation said, in a setback for the EU carmakers' efforts to fend off Chinese rivals.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has walked away from talks with Renault to jointly develop an affordable electric version of the Twingo, two sources familiar with the situation said, in a setback for the EU carmakers' efforts to fend off Chinese rivals.

The collapse of negotiations could mean the German carmaker may have to go it alone in developing its own affordable electric vehicle (EV). Renault will continue designing its electric Twingo, scheduled to hit the market in 2026.

Both had hoped that sharing the work would cut costs that represent a key hurdle for European carmakers in the face of cheaper cars from China.

Ampere, Renault's EV operation overseeing the Twingo programme, declined to comment.

A VW spokesperson also declined to comment but said the German carmaker was still studying its options on cheap EVs.

The companies “did not succeed in finding an agreement” after several months of negotiations, one of the sources said.

Another source said an agreement had been close but VW walked away from the talks and has decided to develop its own car.

The sources declined to be named because the talks are confidential.

