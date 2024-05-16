New Audi vehicles in South Africa are sold with an Audi Freeway Plan (AFP), a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance programme designed to afford customers trouble-free motoring and increased value for money for the duration of the contract.
The carmaker on Thursday announced it is now offering owners the option of extending their AFP to a maximum of 15 years and/or 300,000km (previously 10 years/300,000km).
“It's no secret that the older vehicles become the more maintenance they require,” said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa. “This can increase ownership costs, which could put consumers under additional financial pressure.
“With the AFP Extension, those customers who choose to keep their vehicles for longer now have the option of buying themselves considerable peace of mind by not having to worry about the costs of servicing and maintaining their vehicles.
“Additionally, should they want to sell their vehicle while the AFP Extension is still valid their vehicle will be more appealing to buyers looking for maximum value and convenience.”
The AFP Extension covers services, wear and tear items and certain repairs after a specialised Audi Dealer assessment. It also warrants against potential defective workmanship, replacement and repair of defective parts on condition that the AFP policy and terms and conditions have not been invalidated. In addition, the AFP includes Audi Assist, which is Audi’s roadside assistance programme that provides emergency support.
Visit the Audi website for more information.
New Audi Freeway Plan Extension will cover you for 15 years/300,000km
Image: Supplied
New Audi vehicles in South Africa are sold with an Audi Freeway Plan (AFP), a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance programme designed to afford customers trouble-free motoring and increased value for money for the duration of the contract.
The carmaker on Thursday announced it is now offering owners the option of extending their AFP to a maximum of 15 years and/or 300,000km (previously 10 years/300,000km).
“It's no secret that the older vehicles become the more maintenance they require,” said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa. “This can increase ownership costs, which could put consumers under additional financial pressure.
“With the AFP Extension, those customers who choose to keep their vehicles for longer now have the option of buying themselves considerable peace of mind by not having to worry about the costs of servicing and maintaining their vehicles.
“Additionally, should they want to sell their vehicle while the AFP Extension is still valid their vehicle will be more appealing to buyers looking for maximum value and convenience.”
The AFP Extension covers services, wear and tear items and certain repairs after a specialised Audi Dealer assessment. It also warrants against potential defective workmanship, replacement and repair of defective parts on condition that the AFP policy and terms and conditions have not been invalidated. In addition, the AFP includes Audi Assist, which is Audi’s roadside assistance programme that provides emergency support.
Visit the Audi website for more information.
READ MORE:
Omoda celebrates its first year in South Africa with spot in top 20 brands
Fuel prices look set to take a dive in June
VW reaches €50m 'dieselgate' settlement with Italian owners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos