Auto parts giant sees risk of production outages from China rare earth curbs

05 June 2025 - 14:57 By Reuters
Germany's Mahle, one of the world's largest auto parts suppliers, said on Thursday the rare earth shortage caused by China's export curbs had created a "highly critical" situation and there was a risk of production outages.
Germany's Mahle, one of the world's largest auto parts suppliers, said on Thursday the rare earth shortage caused by China's export curbs had created a “highly critical” situation and there was a risk of production outages.

The company has set up a task force and is working on technologies to reduce dependencies on rare earths, a spokesperson added.

“We still have inventories, but we see the risk of interruptions to production.”

