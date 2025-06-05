Germany's Mahle, one of the world's largest auto parts suppliers, said on Thursday the rare earth shortage caused by China's export curbs had created a “highly critical” situation and there was a risk of production outages.
The company has set up a task force and is working on technologies to reduce dependencies on rare earths, a spokesperson added.
“We still have inventories, but we see the risk of interruptions to production.”
Auto parts giant sees risk of production outages from China rare earth curbs
