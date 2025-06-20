news

Team boss Vowles signs long-term Williams F1 contract

20 June 2025 - 08:20 By Reuters
James Vowles, 45, joined Williams from Mercedes in 2023 and has helped turn around their fortunes with the British-based team fifth overall after 10 of 24 races.
Image: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Williams team principal James Vowles has signed a new long-term contract, the former Formula One world champions said on Thursday.

Williams, who gave no details about the contract, have scored more points (55) this season with drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon than in the last three combined.

Vowles said the team had "felt like home from the moment I walked through the door".

"We are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again. Over the past two years we have focused on fixing the foundations, and have a platform to go for glory in the years to come."

