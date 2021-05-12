REVIEW | 2021 BMW M3 veils wild streak with refinement

The recipe for the iconic BMW M3 has evolved considerably in its decades of existence. From starting out as a two-door-only, four-cylinder-powered homologation-special for competitive pursuits, the appeal broadened in subsequent iterations.

There were four-door variants, convertibles and there was potential for a wagon format in the E46 too – as cruelly promised by a concept that never materialised in series production.

You might remember some years back that BMW also did a pick-up version of the E30 M3 in the spirit of April 1 jesting. There was even a stubby-tailed Compact body M3 in the E36 series that BMW built as a one-off.

For the E90, E92 and E93 generation, BMW adopted an eight-cylinder engine, giving the breed muscle car character.

Then the F80 M3 came around in 2014, reverting to a six-cylinder, in-line heart. And with new naming convention: the coupé and drop-top followed the tune of the 2013 4-Series, applying the moniker of M4.