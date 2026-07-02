BREAKING | Fort Hare’s deregistration of Mabuyane unlawful, court rules

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High court rules the University of Fort Hare's deregistration of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane unlawful and invalid. Picture: Supplied

The high court in KuGompo City has declared the deregistration of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane by the University of Fort Hare unlawful, constitutionally invalid, reviewed and set aside.

High court judge Lindiwe Rusi delivered the judgment on Thursday afternoon.

Mabuyane was deregistered from a master of public administration qualification in March 2021 and took to the court to fight the university senate’s decision.

Handing down the judgment, Rusi remitted the deregistration of Mabuyane to the university to start a review of Mabuyane’s admission to the qualification afresh.

“The university shall receive such evidence as may be produced by the applicant [Mabuyane] and/or the department of public administration as envisaged in general rule 15.4 of the university’s prospectus 2017 of his prior learning and experience for the purpose of accessing his eligibility to register for the qualification.

“The university shall pay the costs of this application, which costs shall include the costs of two counsel where so employed. Such costs shall furthermore be payable on scale C…" Rusi said.

Fort Hare spokesperson JP Roodt said: “The University notes the judgment handed down by the High Court. The University’s legal representatives are studying the judgment.

“The institution will communicate further once this process has been concluded and the appropriate course of action has been determined.”

This is a developing story.

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