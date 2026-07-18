Mali rebels ambush an army convoy, killing or capturing scores of soldiers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Armed groups launched co-ordinated attacks across Mali on Saturday, striking military positions from the north to the south as insecurity continues despite promises by the ruling junta. Picture: Reuters

Jihadi militants and a separatist group ambushed a Malian army convoy in the country’s hard-hit north on Saturday, resulting in the killing or capture of scores of soldiers, the rebels said.

The Malian army confirmed the attack, saying in a statement that armed groups ambushed the convoy of Malian soldiers and their partners in a remote part of the northern Gao region. It did not give further details, only saying that “a counterattack is under way.”

Both the regional al-Qaida affiliate JNIM and the separatist Azawad Liberation Front claimed responsibility for the attack in separate statements that spoke about “great human losses” and “serious material damage” on the side of the Malian army.

The rebels shared videos purportedly showing the soldiers lined up as they appear to be surrendering while surrounded by the militants and Malian military vehicles. In one of the videos, the rebels were seen opening fire on some soldiers lying on the ground. The Associated Press could not independently verify the videos.

It is the latest in a series of militant attacks against Malian security forces in recent months as armed groups compete for influence and territories in the Sahel region. Landlocked Mali is part of the Sahel, a vast strip of land south of the Sahara Desert that has become the epicentre of extremist violence in recent years.

AP