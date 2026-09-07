News

WATCH LIVE | Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

State prosecutor believes the state’s case in the trial within a trial will be concluded this week

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

A new state witness is expected to take the stand in the trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused in the high court in Johannesburg today.

The accused face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

The state prosecutor is confident that the state’s case in the trial within a trial will be concluded this week.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Pilchard herpes not a threat to Oceana, says Brimstone boss

2

Police officer among four arrested after Mamelodi hostel shooting

3

Mozambican rebels take South African mechanic hostage

4

THANDEKA MANDLENI | Imagine if South Africa were run like the Springboks’ change room ...

5

PALI LEHOHLA | The capital conundrum: why Friedman’s shareholder model is a dead end

Related Articles