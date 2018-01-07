A 39-year-old Egyptian tourist is recovering in hospital after he was assaulted and robbed while walking on Noordhoek beach on the Cape Peninsula on Saturday night.

National Sea Rescue Institute medics who responded to the scene said the man suffered nine stab wounds to his chest and head in the attack.

Although in a serious condition‚ he was stabilised on the beach before being moved to the car park by NSRI medics and assisted by Cape Medical Response paramedics and local security neighbourhood watch members.

“Local neighbourhood watch members‚ Table Mountain Watch and Kom Watch‚ were in attendance and Police were also called to attend at the scene.

“NSRI believe that police have opened a case of theft and of attempted murder.

“A CMR ambulance transported the patient to hospital in a serious but stable condition‚” the NSRI said.

“Fears were that one stab wound may have penetrated his lung causing a pneumothorax‚” said Ian Klopper‚ NSRI Kommetjie station commander who is also a paramedic.

“The City of Cape Town Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDT) were activated and they are assisting the tourist who remains in False Bay hospital in Fish Hoek.

“His wallet‚ documents and car keys to a rental car were taken from him on the beach.

“The patient is recovering at False Bay hospital and he should be released in a day or two‚” Klopper said.