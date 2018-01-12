Botswana has asked the United States government to clarify whether it too was regarded as “shithole” country after US President Donald Trump used the profanity to describe Africa and Haiti.

Trump’s remarks‚ during talks with senators on Thursday‚ have drawn fierce criticism in the US and around the world.

During a discussion on immigrants he allegedly asked: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

Botswana has joined a chorus of disapproval‚ voicing its “displeasure”.

Although there was no immediate denial by the White House that the offensive statement had been made‚ Trump subsequently denied‚ in a tweet‚ using the word “shithole”. He conceded however‚ that his language had been “tough”.