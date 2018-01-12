'Are we a s**thole country'? Botswana asks US
Botswana has asked the United States government to clarify whether it too was regarded as “shithole” country after US President Donald Trump used the profanity to describe Africa and Haiti.
Trump’s remarks‚ during talks with senators on Thursday‚ have drawn fierce criticism in the US and around the world.
During a discussion on immigrants he allegedly asked: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”
Botswana has joined a chorus of disapproval‚ voicing its “displeasure”.
Although there was no immediate denial by the White House that the offensive statement had been made‚ Trump subsequently denied‚ in a tweet‚ using the word “shithole”. He conceded however‚ that his language had been “tough”.
The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018
This is the full statement released by the government of Botswana on Friday:
The Ministry of International Affairs & Cooperation wishes to inform the public and the international community that the government of Botswana today summoned the US ambassador to Botswana to express its displeasure at the alleged utterances made by the president of the US‚ Donald Trump‚ when he referred to African countries and others as “shithole countries” during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House on Thursday 11 January 2018.
The Botswana government has also inquired from the US government through the ambassador to clarify if Botswana is regarded as a “shithole” country‚ given that there are Botswana nationals residing in the US‚ and also that some Batswana may wish to visit the US.
The government of Botswana is wondering why President Trump must use this descriptor and derogatory word when talking about countries with whom the US has had cordial and mutually beneficial bilateral relations for so many years.
Botswana has accepted US citizens within her borders over the years and continues to host US guests and senior government officials‚ including a congressional delegation that will come to Botswana at the end of this month; that is why we view the utterances by the current American president as highly irresponsible‚ reprehensible and racist.
Botswana calls on the Southern African Development Community‚ the African Union and all other progressive nations across the world to strongly condemn the remarks made by President Trump.
PRESS RELEASE |Botswana condemns remarks made by President Trump @VensonMoitoi @MIACBW @OfficialMasisi pic.twitter.com/16i7CUMR4x— Botswana Government (@BWGovernment) January 12, 2018
