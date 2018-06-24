Since coming to power through military assistance in November 2017‚ Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sought to do things differently compared to his predecessor‚ Robert Mugabe‚ but that almost cost his life on Saturday.

The president survived an assassination plot by sheer luck when a grenade thrown in his direction exploded in what he later called a "cowardly act". It missed him but injured 41 people‚ including one of his vice presidents‚ Kembo Mohadi.

Unlike Mugabe‚ Mnangagwa has a smaller team of security personnel around him. When going to work his Mercedes Benz ML is flanked by no more than five cars and two out-rider bikers. This is a major climb-down from Mugabe who had at least 15 vehicles and as many as four bikers flanking him.

Whenever Mugabe hit town‚ sirens would be heard and all traffic in the area stopped in what came to be known as "Bob and the Wailers".

Even the late former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela poked fun at Mugabe's entourage. But Mugabe understood the terrain he operated in‚ having survived a few assassination plots himself.

The relaxed atmosphere around Mnangagwa going as far back as December 2017 could have provided a window of opportunity.

On December 6 one Guthrie Chiredzero‚ 40‚ was nabbed by alert security agents controlling movement of traffic going to King George VI where the president was set to rename the army barracks Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks. The garrison was the army's command centre when it orchestrated the ouster of Mugabe a few weeks before.