Africa

Zimbabwe vice president's wife arrested for suspected fraud, money laundering

15 December 2019 - 17:19 By MacDonald Dzirutwe
Zimbabwe's vice-president Constantino Chiwenga. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean authorities arrested the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on charges of money laundering, fraud and violating exchange control regulations, the country's anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) said on Sunday.

Marry Mubaiwa was arrested on Saturday evening and will likely appear in court on Monday, ZACC spokesman John Makamure said. He declined to give further details.

Mubaiwa could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this year, ZACC is under pressure to show that it can tackle high-level graft, which watchdog Transparency International estimates is costing the country $1-billion (R14.48-billion) annually.

- Reuters

