WATCH | Kenyan governor under fire for including Hennessy in Covid-19 care packages

Last week, Sonko said he would include “small bottles of Hennessy” in the food parcels handed out to people during the pandemic, Citizen TV Kenya reported.

Kenya has 270 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths.

Sonko justified the inclusion of alcohol by saying that cognac was a “throat sanitiser”.

“I think from the research that has been conducted by the World Health Organisation and various health organisations, it is believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus, or any sort of virus,” he said

