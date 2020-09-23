Zimbabwe's 'command agriculture' a huge flop, free market a success

Zimbabwe imported agricultural products worth more than US$1bn — half of it maize — last year, despite investing more than US$3bn in “command agriculture”, a controversial programme to ensure food self-sufficiency introduced in 2016.

This revelation is contained in a recently released quantitative study titled “Zimbabwe Agricultural Survey Report” which suggests that agriculture should be run on a free- market system and the government should create an enabling system just like in tobacco, the only success story.

The lead researcher of the report, Prof Gift Mugano, told TimesLIVE that command agriculture is registering a low uptake because the government is interfering in maize production.

“The price of maize is gazetted by the minister of finance and the sole buyer, Grain Marketing Board (GMB), takes long to pay farmers at the end. Even with subsidies farmers run losses, that’s why farmers are now avoiding this area,” he said.

The report notes that in 2019 there was a huge decrease in the production of maize, the staple crop whose major contributor to the national output is mainly smallholder farmers and peasants.

“One striking observation from the 2019 maize yield is that on average, maize yield per hectare declined by about 54%,” the report said.