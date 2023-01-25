Africa

Fire guts Beitbridge hospital theatre, property worth millions destroyed

25 January 2023 - 09:47 By Sharon Mazingaizo
It is suspected the fire was caused by an electrical fault. File image.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

A fire has gutted the Beitbridge district hospital theatre, destroying $3.5m (about R60m) worth of property in the theatre room.

The 140-bed hospital serves a population of  more than 250,000 residents and also caters for the in-transit population passing through the Beitbridge border post.

On Monday morning a fire suspected to be caused by an electrical fault destroyed theatre equipment and infrastructure.

Beitbridge district medical  officer Dr Lenos Samhere said anaesthesia machines and theatre tables were destroyed.

“It’s a very unfortunate incident. Our theatre caught fire and important pieces of equipment have been destroyed. At the moment we are not in a position to offer emergency caesarean sections. We are mobilising equipment from the province, and we are using a small theatre,” said Samhere.

The hospital is overstretched for resources. It has a shortage of staff, inadequate water supply and power cuts. It is a referral centre for 17 primary healthcare centres, handling an average of 350 deliveries monthly.

No injuries were reported and the fire department is investigating.

TimesLIVE

