Botswana heads to the polls with diamond downturn in focus

30 October 2024 - 08:41 By Brian Benza
Opposition parties have criticised Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi for the weakening growth rate as well as high levels of inequality and unemployment. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Shelley Christians/ File photo

Botswana votes on Wednesday in an election that will determine whether President Mokgweetsi Masisi secures a second term, with economic woes caused by declining diamond demand in focus.

Masisi's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has governed the southern African state since 1966 and remains the favourite to win despite decreasing popularity. Voters elect a National Assembly, with the largest party then choosing the president.

The BDP faces a fragmented opposition with its biggest challenge coming from the Umbrella for Democratic Change, a coalition led by lawyer Duma Boko. Two other parties have put forward candidates for president.

Economic issues have dominated the campaign. Though Botswana is one of the wealthiest countries per capita in sub-Saharan Africa thanks to its gems, a decline in the global diamond market saw its economic growth forecast for 2024 slashed to 1%.

Opposition parties have criticised Masisi for the weakening growth rate as well as high levels of inequality and unemployment. Masisi said his plans to create jobs and improve the economy were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic but remain on track.

Botswana, the world's top producer by value of diamonds, has struggled to diversify its economy. The BDP's development strategy focuses on increasing agricultural output and mineral processing, according to its manifesto.

Masisi came to power in 2018 through a planned transition after his predecessor Ian Khama served the maximum 10 years in office. He kept the job after a 2019 poll in which the BDP won 38 out of 57 contested seats.

More than one million people are registered to vote in the country of 2.3-million, according to the electoral commission. Election results are usually announced within a few days.

Reuters

