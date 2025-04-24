Morocco, a major wheat importer, expects a grain harvest of 4.4-million metric tons this year, up 41%, thanks to improved rainfall, agriculture minister Ahmed El Bouari said on Tuesday.
"After a difficult start to the crop year, important rainfall in March and April had a very positive impact on farming across Morocco," El Bouari told a conference.
The harvest includes 2.4-million tons of soft wheat, 1.06-million tons of durum and 0.95-million tons of barley, the ministry said later in a statement.
Morocco expects grains harvest up by 41% to 4.4-million tons in 2025
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Morocco, a major wheat importer, expects a grain harvest of 4.4-million metric tons this year, up 41%, thanks to improved rainfall, agriculture minister Ahmed El Bouari said on Tuesday.
"After a difficult start to the crop year, important rainfall in March and April had a very positive impact on farming across Morocco," El Bouari told a conference.
The harvest includes 2.4-million tons of soft wheat, 1.06-million tons of durum and 0.95-million tons of barley, the ministry said later in a statement.
READ MORE:
Morocco to begin tendering process for LNG terminal: minister
US state department OKs potential sale of Stinger Block I Missiles to Morocco
Morocco's HPS plans fintech acquisition before 2027, says CEO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos