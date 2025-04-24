Africa

Morocco expects grains harvest up by 41% to 4.4-million tons in 2025

24 April 2025 - 10:02 By Reuters
Morocco expects a grain harvest of 4.4-million metric tons this year, up 41%, thanks to improved rainfall, agriculture minister Ahmed El Bouari said on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Morocco, a major wheat importer, expects a grain harvest of 4.4-million metric tons this year, up 41%, thanks to improved rainfall, agriculture minister Ahmed El Bouari said on Tuesday.

"After a difficult start to the crop year, important rainfall in March and April had a very positive impact on farming across Morocco," El Bouari told a conference.

The harvest includes 2.4-million tons of soft wheat, 1.06-million tons of durum and 0.95-million tons of barley, the ministry said later in a statement.

