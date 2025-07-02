Africa

Second ally of Cameroon's Biya enters presidential race

02 July 2025 - 17:15 By Amindeh Blaise Atabong
Tourism minister Bello Bouba Maigari is the second government minister from northern Cameroon to announce a presidential bid in recent days. Stock image.
Image: wavebreakmediamicro/123rf

Cameroon's tourism minister Bello Bouba Maigari has accepted his party's nomination to seek the presidency in an expected October election, with long-serving President Paul Biya yet to announce whether he plans to run for reelection.

A former prime minister, Maigari, 78, has been a staunch ally of Biya for more than 30 years. He accepted the National Union for Democracy and Progress' nomination on Saturday, though he did not resign from his cabinet post.

He is the second government minister from northern Cameroon to announce a presidential bid in recent days, signalling a potential fracture of the strategic alliance between Biya's central government and influential northern elites.

In power since 1982, Biya is the world's oldest serving head of state at 92. He has not confirmed whether he plans to run for reelection.

Maigari's announcement was preceded last week by the resignation from the government of fellow northerner Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former government spokesperson, who announced his candidacy, citing widespread calls for change.

Northern Cameroon's three provinces of Adamawa, North and Far North, with more than 2-million voters, hold significant electoral sway.

More than 8-million Cameroonians have registered to vote, according to provisional data from the election commission in the cocoa- and oil-producing Central African nation of about 30-million.

Reuters

