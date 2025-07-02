Cameroon's tourism minister Bello Bouba Maigari has accepted his party's nomination to seek the presidency in an expected October election, with long-serving President Paul Biya yet to announce whether he plans to run for reelection.
A former prime minister, Maigari, 78, has been a staunch ally of Biya for more than 30 years. He accepted the National Union for Democracy and Progress' nomination on Saturday, though he did not resign from his cabinet post.
He is the second government minister from northern Cameroon to announce a presidential bid in recent days, signalling a potential fracture of the strategic alliance between Biya's central government and influential northern elites.
In power since 1982, Biya is the world's oldest serving head of state at 92. He has not confirmed whether he plans to run for reelection.
Maigari's announcement was preceded last week by the resignation from the government of fellow northerner Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former government spokesperson, who announced his candidacy, citing widespread calls for change.
Northern Cameroon's three provinces of Adamawa, North and Far North, with more than 2-million voters, hold significant electoral sway.
More than 8-million Cameroonians have registered to vote, according to provisional data from the election commission in the cocoa- and oil-producing Central African nation of about 30-million.
Reuters
Second ally of Cameroon's Biya enters presidential race
Image: wavebreakmediamicro/123rf
Cameroon's tourism minister Bello Bouba Maigari has accepted his party's nomination to seek the presidency in an expected October election, with long-serving President Paul Biya yet to announce whether he plans to run for reelection.
A former prime minister, Maigari, 78, has been a staunch ally of Biya for more than 30 years. He accepted the National Union for Democracy and Progress' nomination on Saturday, though he did not resign from his cabinet post.
He is the second government minister from northern Cameroon to announce a presidential bid in recent days, signalling a potential fracture of the strategic alliance between Biya's central government and influential northern elites.
In power since 1982, Biya is the world's oldest serving head of state at 92. He has not confirmed whether he plans to run for reelection.
Maigari's announcement was preceded last week by the resignation from the government of fellow northerner Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former government spokesperson, who announced his candidacy, citing widespread calls for change.
Northern Cameroon's three provinces of Adamawa, North and Far North, with more than 2-million voters, hold significant electoral sway.
More than 8-million Cameroonians have registered to vote, according to provisional data from the election commission in the cocoa- and oil-producing Central African nation of about 30-million.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Cameroon's Bakary launches challenge to Biya in political shake-up
World Bank urges 'radical' debt transparency for developing countries
Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban
Nigeria's defence chief proposes fencing borders to curb insecurity
Cameroon green-lights R6bn in external borrowing to cover treasury gaps
Conflict, extreme weather worsening hunger in West and Central Africa, WFP warns
Will Africa’s young voters continue to punish incumbents at the ballot box in 2025? We are about to find out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos