Africa

At least 13 drown fleeing armed men in northwest Nigeria

01 September 2025 - 12:22 By Ahmed Kingimi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zamfara recorded 50 mass abductions between July 2024 and June 2025, involving 1,064 victims, according to a report this week by Lagos-based research firm SBM Intelligence.
Zamfara recorded 50 mass abductions between July 2024 and June 2025, involving 1,064 victims, according to a report this week by Lagos-based research firm SBM Intelligence.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/ File photo

At least 13 people died and more than 20 are missing in northwestern Nigeria's Zamfara State after the boat they crowded aboard to escape an attack by armed men sank in a river, local residents and officials said.

Zamfara is an epicentre of attacks by armed men, known locally as bandits, amid a surge in Africa's most populous country in recent months of factional bloodshed that often involves Islamist militias or criminal gangs.

The assailants stormed two communities in Birnin Magaji ward on Friday afternoon, sending locals fleeing towards a nearby riverbank that had a single boat, residents told Reuters.

“My eldest son and two other nieces were among the 13 people who died when the boat was heavily overloaded with people,” Shehu Mohammed, a health worker in Birnin Magaji, told Reuters.

Maidamma Dankilo, the district head of Birnin Magaji, said 13 people from the boat had been confirmed dead, 22 had been rescued and 22 were still missing.

Gunmen killed at least two people and abducted more than 100 last weekend in an attack about 150km west of Birnin Magaji.

Zamfara recorded 50 mass abductions between July 2024 and June 2025, involving 1,064 victims, according to a report this week by Lagos-based research firm SBM Intelligence.

Reuters

MORE:

Death toll in Nigeria mosque attack rises to 50, dozens abducted

The death toll from an attack by gunmen on a mosque and nearby homes in Nigeria's northwest Katsina state has risen to at least 50, with around 60 ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Bandits kill 'at least 27' in northern Nigeria mosque attack

At least 27 worshippers were killed and several injured early on Tuesday when armed bandits stormed a mosque in northern Nigeria's Katsina state ...
News
1 week ago

Armed men on motorbikes kill 11, kidnap 70 in northwest Nigeria

Armed men on motorbikes killed 11 people and kidnapped at least 70 others, including women and children, in a village in northwest Nigeria, witnesses ...
News
3 weeks ago

Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year

More people were killed by bandits or insurgents in Nigeria in the first half of this year than in all of 2024, according to figures released on ...
News
1 month ago

Gunmen kill 17 soldiers in northern Nigeria attacks

At least 17 soldiers were killed in northern Nigeria when gunmen stormed three army bases, security sources and a local official said on Wednesday, ...
News
2 months ago

Armed bandits kill 19, rustle livestock in northeast Nigeria

At least 19 people were killed in a suspected bandit ambush and livestock rustling operation in Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria, the police and ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Univen student jumps from building after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death South Africa
  2. We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday — construction worker South Africa
  3. KZN cop in hot water for 'involvement in politics' South Africa
  4. Valterra Platinum plans to start underground trial mining in late 2026 South Africa
  5. SABC takes TV news presenter off air after heated exchange with Ramphele on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Car rams into Russian Consulate in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
The feisty Sharon on Generations tells all - actor and radio presenter Kagiso ...