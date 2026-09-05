MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Born to lead — and find solace in a spreadsheet

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What is underwriting?

Underwriting is really the engine room of insurance. We assess a risk, decide whether we are comfortable taking it on, work out the right price and decide on the terms of the cover.

Good underwriting is part science, part judgment. You have data, claims history and actuarial models, but experience and common sense still matter enormously. At its best, underwriting allows you to say “yes” to a risk sensibly, at a fair price for everyone involved.

What are your main tasks?

I wear a ridiculous number of hats, which is probably true of most entrepreneurial CEOs.

My job is to set the direction of the business, make sure we remain financially and technically sound, look after our insurer and broker relationships, build the right team and keep asking how we can do things better.

I spend a lot of time thinking about people, underwriting performance, technology, products and the future. Ami is a young business, so I am still very hands-on. There are days when I am working on strategy and other days when I am deep inside a claim or a spreadsheet. I actually like that.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I don’t remember having one grand career in mind. I do remember knowing when I was still in primary school that I wanted to be my own boss. Apparently I discovered quite young that I like to be the leader.

I came from a family without much money and started working straight after school, so independence mattered to me. I learnt early that if I wanted opportunities, sometimes I would have to create them myself. That instinct has followed me throughout my career.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

Attitude, integrity and curiosity.

What is your go-to career advice?

Do the old-fashioned things well. Be on time. Do what you say you are going to do. Look people in the eye. Be kind. Never gossip. Look after your reputation because it follows you everywhere. Then keep learning, build your network and take opportunities when they appear. You will very rarely feel completely ready.

I would also tell women not to wait until they tick every box before putting their hands up. Back yourself a little earlier.

And find mentors. I am well into my career and I still have them. A career is built over years through hundreds of small decisions. Make as many of those decisions as you can with courage and integrity.

Business Times