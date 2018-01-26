Suzuki wins top consumer award

Japanese car maker Suzuki was named Brand of the Year for the second consecutive year at the 2017/18 Cars.co.za Consumer Awards in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“We think the Brand of the Year trophy is the ultimate accolade in the South African automotive industry‚” said Cars.co.za’s consumer experience manager Hannes Oosthuizen.

“It represents validation from the people that matter most – actual car owners.

“Suzuki has managed to achieve impressive market share growth in the past 12 months while also maintaining excellent service levels.”

Suzuki also won two more awards: Budget Car (Ignis) and Compact Family Car (Vitara).