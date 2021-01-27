Two South Africans qualify for FIFAe Club World Cup 2021

Two South African FIFA 21 players have qualified for the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals. The Goliath Gaming pairing of Julio Bianchi and Kaylan Moodley became the first South Africans to achieve this feat.

The pair will now prepare to compete online from 24 to 28 February against three other teams in the Zone 3 finals. The Zone 3 region is only open to African and Middle Eastern teams. On the line in the region's final is $32,000 (almost half a million Rand at the time of writing).

$22,000 of the prize pool goes to the winners, with $10,000 heading to the team finishing second. Goliath Gaming's players have a great opportunity ahead them when their regional group stage kicks off on 26 February. The group stage will then be followed by the Zone 3 finals on 27 February.

A total of 42 teams from six different zones will be competing in the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals. There is a total of $245,000 up for grabs, with the biggest slice going to the European region.

The Esports Central team, and all supporters of local esports, wish the two players the best of luck for the finals. You will be able to catch the action live across of FIFA’s digital channels.