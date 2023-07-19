Sci-Tech

WATCH | First-generation iPhone sells for R3.4m

The 4GB model was released on June 29 2007

19 July 2023 - 14:42 By TimesLIVE

Bloomberg Technology on YouTube

An Apple first-generation iPhone sold for $190,372.80 (about R3.4m) at a US auction on Sunday.

LCG Auctions described the device as "one of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime".

On its website, the company said the iPhone was first introduced by Steve Jobs on January 9 2007 at MacWorld San Francisco.

On June 29 that year it was released for $499/$599.

"The original iPhone included 4/8GB of storage, an innovative touchscreen, a two-megapixel camera and web browser."

