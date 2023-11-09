Sci-Tech

Google supercharges search with AI-powered tech for sub-Saharan Africa

09 November 2023 - 13:56 By TIMESLIVE
'It’s an experiment, but we’re taking a responsible and deliberate approach to bringing new generative AI capabilities to search,' says Google's Wambui Kinya. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/bigtunaonline

Google has supercharged its search capabilities for users in sub-Saharan Africa with the rollout of AI-powered technology. 

“With new breakthroughs in generative AI, we’re again reimagining what a search engine can do,” said Google search GM Wambui Kinya. 

Writing about the latest offering on the Google Africa blog, she said: “With this powerful new technology we can unlock entirely new types of questions you never thought search could answer and transform the way information is organised to help you sort through and make sense of what’s out there.” 

Google shared its first experimental steps in May with the limited roll out of Search Labs for testing.

“We’re excited to announce we’re bringing Search Labs and SGE (Search Generative Experience) to sub-Saharan Africa,” said Kinya on Wednesday.

SGE enables users to ask open-ended questions and get comprehensive, informative responses, transforming the search experience.

“With new generative AI capabilities in search, we’re now taking more of the work out of searching so you’ll be able to understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily.” 

Traditionally, a search query — for example, “most common interview questions” — would need to be broken down into asking additional questions and then must sort through vast amounts of information. 

With generative AI, search now does some of the extra heavy lifting by providing an overview of key information to consider with links to dig deeper. 

“Below this AI-powered overview, you’ll see suggested next steps, including the ability to ask follow-up questions, such as 'how do I answer, what are your weaknesses?' When you tap on these, it takes you to a new conversational mode where you can ask Google more about the topic you’re exploring,” said Kinya. 

Context will be carried over from question to question to help you naturally continue your exploration. You’ll also find helpful jumping-off points to web content and a range of perspectives you can dig into. 

