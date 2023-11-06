Sci-Tech

Musk to integrate xAI with social media platform X

06 November 2023
Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, November 2, 2023.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence start-up xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X and also be available as a stand-alone app, he said on Sunday in a post.

The billionaire also said xAI released its first AI model, a bot named Grok, after making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers on Friday.

The start-up aims to create AI tools that 'assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge' and that Grok has been designed to answer questions with a bit of wit.

Musk who has criticised Big Tech's AI efforts as ridden with censorship, in July launched xAI, calling it a “maximum truth-seeking AI” that tries to understand the nature of the universe to rival Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing AI.

“Grok has real-time access to information via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models,” Musk added.

X, the social media firm formerly known as Twitter which Musk owns, is separate from xAI, but the companies work closely together. xAI also works with his electric car maker Tesla and other companies.

Last week Musk told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he thought AI was “the most disruptive force in history.” The technology will be able to “do everything” and make employment as we know it today a thing of the past, Musk speculated at the first global AI Safety Summit, in Bletchley Park, England.

In 2015, Musk cofounded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, which has created a frenzy for generative AI technology around the world, but stepped down from the board in 2018.

Reuters 

