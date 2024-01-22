Huawei MateBook D 16: Your perfect productivity-boosting work partner
Whether you're working at the office, from home or on the fly, this laptop's smart, user-centric features will cater for your every professional need
The traditional office space has given way to a more dynamic, hybrid working model, which sees professionals transitioning between structured office environments, flexible home workspaces and various locations in between.
In this era of constant mobility, professionals demand a simplified tech arsenal and a single, versatile device that seamlessly adapts to their diverse working styles and environments. A device like the game-changing Huawei MateBook D 16.
Designed with Huawei's vision for the new “mobile office” in mind, this lightweight and powerful laptop delivers smart, user-centric features that anticipate and adapt to your every workplace need — whether you're drafting a report at a cafe, presenting in a boardroom or strategising in your home office.
Sleek yet mighty: the Huawei MateBook D 16 maximises portability and power
The Huawei MateBook D 16 offers the perfect blend of lightweight design and powerful performance.
Barely tipping the scales at only 1.68kg, with a slim profile of just 17mm, this sleek device will fit effortlessly into your work bag, ensuring you’re never weighed down as you move between workspaces.
Given its compact dimensions, you may be surprised at the generous size of the Huawei MateBook 16's screen. With ultra-thin bezels (frames) surrounding its 16″ FullView Display, it has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90%. This means you have a larger workspace at your disposal, making this laptop ideal for multitasking.
Under the hood, the Huawei MateBook D 16 is equally impressive. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5- Processor with Intel UHD Graphics, and equipped with dual-channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive, it handles intensive tasks with ease — from opening multiple web pages and documents simultaneously to data analysis and code compilation.
Advanced keyboard design for enhanced ergonomics and efficiency
Combing ergonomics with practicality, the Huawei MateBook D 16 boasts a keyboard that includes a dedicated numeric keypad, ideal for those who work with data-intensive applications such as Excel.
The individual numeric keypad allows for less finger travel compared to composite numeric keys, enhancing efficiency and convenience for those accustomed to a traditional desktop keyboard's full range of functionality.
The keyboard is designed for user comfort and features a Soft-Landing design with 1.5mm long key travel, complemented by physical shortcut keys on the numeric keypad. This combination makes the keyboard more tactile and functional and ensures a comfortable typing experience — perfect for professionals who spend long hours typing documents and reports, offering relief from the discomfort associated with flatter, less responsive keyboards in portable laptops.
This attention to detail reflects Huawei's understanding of the nuances of professional work and the importance of comfort in enhancing productivity.
Revolutionising remote meetings with advanced conferencing features
The Huawei MateBook D 16 incorporates a number of innovative tools that make it a powerhouse for virtual collaboration and remote meetings. This includes:
- An AI Background feature to create a private, distraction-free backdrop for online meetings;
- FollowCam, a feature which keeps the presenter centrally focused at all times, improving participant engagement and conference quality; and
- Sight Correction, a technology that subtly and intelligently corrects your line of sight and improves interactions by preserving eye contact between parties during meetings and interviews.
These tools, coupled with AI Sound and AI Camera, create an ideal meeting space anywhere, any time, enhancing privacy and minimising noise disruptions, perfect for working parents managing professional commitments from home.
Super Device connectivity and extended battery life
For professionals with unpredictable schedules, the concern over battery life is a significant one. The Huawei MateBook D 16 addresses this with an impressive 56Wh battery, providing the stamina needed for extended work hours or on-the-fly tasks.
It also supports Huawei's Super Device feature. This enables a quicker, fuss-free way of pairing your laptop with other devices: you can initiate a connection by simply dragging and dropping icons. This allows you to effortlessly turn your Huawei smartphone into an external storage system or your Huawei tablet into an extra monitor.
Where to order your new Huawei MateBook D 16
One-off purchase
This lightweight and powerful laptop is available on the Huawei online store and Huawei Authorised Experience Store (including Incredible Connection and Takealot) with the following specifications at a recommended retail price of R14,999:
- 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H high-performance processor;
- 16GB LPDDR4x memory; and
- 512GB PCIe SSD storage.
On contract
The Huawei MateBook D 16 is available through selected retailers and approved Huawei channel partners and operators (including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C) with the following specifications from R699 a month over 36 months:
- 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H high-performance processor;
- 8GB LPDDR4x memory; and
- 512GB PCIe SSD storage.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.