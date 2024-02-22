Sci-Tech

Google releases 'open' AI models after Meta

22 February 2024 - 11:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Google logo and AI words are seen in this illustration. File image.
Google logo and AI words are seen in this illustration. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Google has released new artificial intelligence (AI) models that outside developers potentially can fashion as their own, after a similar move by Meta Platforms and others.

The Alphabet subsidiary said individuals and businesses can build AI software based on its new family of “open models” called Gemma, for free. The company is making key technical data such as what are called model weights publicly available, it said.

The move may attract software engineers to build on Google's technology and encourage usage of its newly profitable cloud division. The models are “optimised” for Google Cloud, where first-time cloud customers using them get $300 (R5,667) in credits, the company said.

Google stopped short of making Gemma fully “open source”, meaning the company still may have a hand in setting terms of use and ownership. Some experts have said open-source AI was ripe for abuse, while others have championed the approach for widening the set of people who can contribute to and benefit from the technology.

Google did not make its bigger, premier models known as Gemini open, unlike Gemma. It said the Gemma models are sized at two billion or seven billion parameters — or the number of different values an algorithm takes into account to generate output.

Meta's Llama 2 models range from seven to 70-billion parameters in size. Google has not disclosed the size of its largest Gemini models. For comparison, OpenAI's GPT-3 model announced in 2020 had 175-billion parameters.

Chipmaker Nvidia on Wednesday said it has worked with Google to ensure Gemma models run smoothly on its chips. Nvidia also said it will soon make chatbot software, which it is developing to run AI models on Windows PCs, work with Gemma. 

READ MORE:

How Wits scientists created an AI device that monitors air quality

Scientists at Wits have developed a cheap way of accurately monitoring air quality around the country, with major potential benefits for health and ...
News
4 days ago

It’s time to upgrade AI infrastructure

If 2023 was the year that saw artificial intelligence transform software and digital services, the coming year will see an increasing focus on ...
Business Times
1 week ago

‘Yebo gogo’ trumps ‘Hey Google’ for creativity

The inroads AI is making into creative industries such as advertising are cause for concern, writes Groovin Nchabeleng.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

From the land of the long white cloud to that bigger cloud

From modest beginings in the Antipodes, Xero has broken into global markets and cracked the big time in Palo Alto.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Ensuring the quantum leap makes a safe landing

It’s the next big thing in tech no-one wants to talk about. Not because it’s a secret, but rather because it’s a mystery.
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester’s diet, clothing and access to attorneys in spotlight as case ... South Africa
  2. R9bn tenders and land: Mbalula’s ex-spokesperson Ayanda Allie wants Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. Fikile Mbalula laughs off Jacob Zuma's two-thirds target for MK party News
  5. Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling alcohol to minor South Africa

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024