Sci-Tech

Archaeologists in Peru unveil 3,500-year-old city that linked Andes to coast

04 July 2025 - 11:01 By Marco Aquino and Carlos Valdez
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The archaeological site of Chavin de Huantar, a Uneso World Heritage site, 250km north of Lima in Peru. File photo.
The archaeological site of Chavin de Huantar, a Uneso World Heritage site, 250km north of Lima in Peru. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Archaeologists on Thursday unveiled a 3,500-year-old city in Peru that likely served as a trading hub linking Pacific coast cultures with those in the Andes and Amazon, flourishing around the same time as early civilisations in the Middle East and Asia.

Drone footage released by researchers shows the city centre is marked by a circular structure on a hillside terrace, with remains of stone and mud buildings constructed 600m above sea level.

The urban centre, named Peñico, is located in the northern Barranca province and was founded between 1,800 and 1,500BC. It is close to where the Caral civilisation, the oldest in the Americas, developed 5,000 years ago.

Caral, comprised of 32 monumental structures, is considered a contemporary of civilisations in Egypt, India, Sumeria and China. However, unlike them, it developed in complete isolation, according to researchers.

Ruth Shady, the archaeologist who led the research into Peñico, said the newly unveiled city is key because experts believe it emerged after the Caral civilisation was devastated by climate change.

"They were situated in a strategic location for trade and exchange with societies from the coast, the highlands and the jungle," Shady said.

Archaeologist Marco Machacuay, a researcher with the ministry of culture, said at a news conference Peñico's importance lies in it being the continuation of the Caral society.

After eight years of studies, researchers have identified up to 18 structures in Penico, including ceremonial temples and residential complexes.

The walls of a central plaza stand out for their sculptural reliefs and depictions of the pututu, a conch shell trumpet whose sound carries over long distances.

In other buildings, researchers found clay sculptures of human and animal figures, ceremonial objects and necklaces made from beads and seashells, they said.

Peru is a centre of ancient cultures and home to archaeological sites such as the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu in Cusco and the mysterious Nazca lines in the desert region along the country's central coast.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ancient Egyptian man's genome reveals his society's cross-cultural ties

DNA obtained from the remains of a man who lived in ancient Egypt about the time the first pyramids were built is providing evidence of the ties ...
News
1 day ago

Tools made of whale bones reveal inventiveness of prehistoric people

Artefacts found at archaeological sites in France and Spain along the Bay of Biscay shoreline show that humans have been crafting tools from whale ...
News
1 month ago

In Pompeii, archaeologists find children's sketches of gladiators

Archaeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii near the city of Naples have uncovered charcoal sketches drawn by children as young as six years ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man's body recovered in Drakensberg, murder case opened South Africa
  2. Shoprite introduces R5 toiletries to take on hygiene poverty in SA South Africa
  3. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  4. POLL | Should the constitution be amended to deny illegal foreigners access to ... South Africa
  5. Man spotted carrying a printer near guesthouse led to fake cash bust South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump says he will put 20% tariff on Vietnam, cooling tensions| REUTERS
Indonesia suspends search for 30 missing in ferry mishap | REUTERS