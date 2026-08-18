Cyberbullying hits SA teens’ grades and happiness, new study finds

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Cyberbullying is knocking South African teenagers’ confidence, focus and marks, and experts say schools need to start tackling it differently depending on a pupil’s age, gender and favourite app.

A new study by Stellenbosch University’s Prof Daniel le Roux and Camryn Twaddle of Artefact South Africa found that nearly two-thirds (63.9%) of teenagers surveyed had been involved in cyberbullying.

The study surveyed pupils from five fee-paying high schools in more affluent communities, known as quintile 5 schools, after inviting several schools to take part.

While the findings cannot be applied to lower quintile schools, the researchers said they offer valuable insight into how cyberbullying plays out in schools where pupils have easy access to smartphones and social media.

“We found that nearly two-thirds (63.9%) of the teenagers surveyed had been involved in cyberbullying,” said the researchers.

“This included 19.9% who had been victims only, 6.7% who had bullied others online only, and 37.3% who had both experienced and perpetrated cyberbullying. Girls (65.1%) and boys (62.6%) reported similar rates of involvement.”

Younger pupils appeared to be at greater risk. About three-quarters of grade 8 pupils reported being involved in some form of cyberbullying, compared with about half of grade 12 pupils

The study found that the most common form of cyberbullying involved sharing someone’s secrets without their permission, insulting them, or sending embarrassing or hurtful messages. Less common were more calculated acts, such as impersonating someone online or setting up a website to humiliate them.

“Girls reported being insulted and having rumours spread about them, while boys were more likely to report threatening others online and sharing inappropriate photos and/or videos of others without their permission,” said the researchers.

This suggests that teenagers are more likely to lash out impulsively online than to plan sustained campaigns against their peers.

According to the study, most cyberbullying happens on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat:

TikTok was most commonly linked to threats, insults, rumours, hurtful messages, sharing secrets and inappropriate photos or videos;

Instagram was linked to account takeovers, insults, hurtful messages and sharing secrets; and

Snapchat showed a similar pattern and was also linked to hurtful messages; while

WhatsApp was mainly linked to insults and rumours.

The study also found differences in the social media platforms used by boys and girls. “Girls were more likely to report using WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, while boys were more likely to report using YouTube, Discord, Reddit and X.”

Younger pupils appeared to be at greater risk. About three-quarters of grade 8 pupils reported being involved in some form of cyberbullying, compared with about half of grade 12 pupils.

The researchers said grade 8 pupils may still be adjusting to high school and could be more vulnerable as they navigate new social groups and their use of social media. They suggested some younger teenagers may also see cyberbullying as a way to gain acceptance or improve their standing among peers.

The study found that cyberbullying was also linked to teenagers’ well-being and academic performance. Those who experienced direct cyberbullying reported lower levels of happiness and perseverance and tended to perform less well at school.

Cyberbullying should be considered when addressing learners’ academic difficulties, even if they otherwise appear to be coping well — Prof Daniel le Roux and Camryn Twaddle

The researchers also found that teenagers who engaged in direct cyberbullying were less likely to persevere when faced with challenges.

“Those who engaged in direct cyberbullying were less likely to persevere when faced with challenges, suggesting that such behaviour may be linked to frustration, poor self-control or social tension that affects their ability to stay focused on goals, complete schoolwork and do well academically.”

The researchers said some teenagers may respond by avoiding school or putting off assignments, further affecting their academic performance.

“Cyberbullying should be considered when addressing learners’ academic difficulties, even if they otherwise appear to be coping well.”

The findings back up earlier research showing that victims of persistent online abuse often feel emotionally drained, less satisfied with life, and can develop symptoms of depression.

Interestingly, being directly cyberbullied was also linked to stronger feelings of connectedness among some teenagers, suggesting that for some, bullying others online may be a way of trying to fit in or gain status among peers.

The researchers said the findings show just how tangled up teenagers’ online lives, emotions and schoolwork have become and that all three need to be understood together if schools and parents want to make a real difference.

“We therefore need prevention and support strategies that consider teenagers’ stage of development, the different social media platforms they use and the social pressures they face online.”

TimesLIVE