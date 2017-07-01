“The goods were confiscated by JMPD and the shop owners were issued with fines‚” Mashaba said. He added that crime had spiralled out of control in the area‚ with muggings and violent crime becoming common place. What made matters worse was the fact that criminals run into these buildings and hide when being pursued by the police.

“The operation focused on collecting data on the occupants living in the buildings‚ including sex‚ age and employment status. Before we are able to obtain an eviction order‚ it is vital that we profile the occupants living in the building and ensure that we are able to find alternative accommodation for them.

“A consolidated report is currently being compiled by the relevant departments and will include all relevant information on the occupants of the buildings.

“Once we are able to find alternative accommodation for the occupants‚ we will be able to close off the buildings and ensure that they are redeveloped into low cost affordable housing for our people‚” Mashaba stated. He added: “If we are going to turn around the decay of our inner city‚ it is vital that the rule of law is respected. I see the revitalisation of the inner city as key to ensuring economic growth and job creation in Joburg.

“I want to see rundown buildings turned into quality low cost housing for our residents and affordable rental spaces for small businesses. “There has been a historic failure in our City to deal with hijacked buildings. We are committed to ensuring that we stop the rot in our inner city and make it a prosperous and inclusive place for our people to live work and play.”