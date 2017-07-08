Equality Court orders labour department to pay UIF to asylum seeker

The Equality Court has ordered the Department of Labour to pay an asylum seeker his Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits.

The South African Human Rights Commission said on Friday it welcomed the judgment handed down on Tuesday by the court at the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court‚ particularly as the Constitution prohibits discrimination based on country of origin.

The Department of Labour said its computer system cannot process payments to asylum seekers because it only accepts the 13 digit identity number of South Africans citizens.