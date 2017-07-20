WATCH: Surfer has second shark encounter at Jeffrey's Bay event

In a scene reminiscent of the 2015 competition, a great white shark made its appearance at the World Surf League quarter-final heats on Wednesday at Jeffrey's Bay.

The animal was spotted by safety crews during the heat 1 competition between Gabriel Medina and Mick Fanning.

A WSL commentator said that the shark was spotted 6 metres from the lineup, headed in the direction of the surfers.

The competition was suspended, allowing the shark to cruise through the surf and away from the athletes.

Jet skis towed the surfers out of harms way.

Déjà vu

Fanning may feel a sense of eerie déjà vu after his famous 2015 encounter when he fought off a shark during the finals of the same competition.

The world watched as he defended himself against a great white attack.