The City of Cape Town has approved a cellphone base station on a church property next to a crèche‚ despite residents’ claims of a fraudulent planning application.

An initial application for a base station at the AGS church in Durbanville was refused in April because it did not comply with the council’s telecommunication mast infrastructure policy.

But‚ the application was approved on appeal last month by mayor Patricia de Lille‚ prompting further accusations of foul play from neighbours and concerned residents.

Objectors claim the company involved‚ High Wave Consultants‚ made a fraudulent representation to the council by pretending to investigate alternative sites but not doing so.

In their submission document last year‚ High Wave said it had identified an alternative site (erf 8304) near the church “but consent could not be obtained from the landlord”.

In a letter to the appeals authority‚ a group of residents said: “We have contacted the occupant and he has provided a sworn affidavit that no such enquiry by [High Wave] ever took place. A decision favourable to the applicant will be tainted by fraud and thereby defective by law.”

The base station application was also slated by Durbanville Community Forum chairman George Sieraha‚ who said in a letter of objection: “In all my years dealing with cell masts this must rate as one of the worst.