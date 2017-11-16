Soon after the departure of a South African negotiation team dispatched by the Southern African Development Community‚ unconfirmed news spread like a veldt fire that President Robert Mugabe may have agreed to a compromise.

However‚ for ministers aligned to a faction called G40‚ it was a case of hide and seek with military intelligence that had already captured the Minister of Finance Dr Ignatius Chombo‚ whose guard was killed protecting his boss. That sent a clear message that the military was on the warpath on Tuesday morning after announcing the takeover.

Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao‚ the Minister of Public Service‚ Labour and Social Welfare‚ was in Argentina when the army struck. He chose to stay put there.

Two leading figures in the faction of Professor Jonathan Moyo and Savior Kasukuwere‚ who were widely credited with blocking former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascent to power‚ kept a low profile and the army failed to get them.