Stellenbosch University student Lara Peach was among thousands of tourists clamouring to leave Bali ahead of an anticipated volcanic eruption on Monday.

Tens of thousands of people were stranded on the island after the country’s airport was temporarily closed‚ disrupting more than 400 flights‚ as ash spewed from Mount Agung.

“All flights in Bali cancelled‚ airport is sheer chaos and no one knows anything - other than the anticipation of a bigger eruption. Not a good end to a holiday‚” the second-year humanities student said in a post on Facebook.

Authorities‚ fearing a massive eruption‚ are in the process of evacuating up to 100‚000 residents in the 10km exclusion zone around the volcano.

Peach told TimesLIVE on Monday that the situation was tense. “It is also the first time I have travelled overseas alone (without my family). We are all exhausted from the stress and adrenalin. People looked incredibly worried‚ dishevelled and annoyed at the airport. I know that I cried‚ but I did not pay much attention to the others. I just wanted to get out‚” she said.