If the fit fits... Van Breda prosecutor slams defence's last gasp

If Henri van Breda had an epileptic fit and passed out on the stairs for nearly three hours‚ why did he not mention this to any doctor he saw after the attack in which three family members were axed to death?

And why is his version of events fragmented to suggest memory loss when it suits the diagnosis‚ even though he provided significant detail when he was in the witness stand before the diagnosis came along?

These are the questions posed by the state on Tuesday in the 62-day-old triple axe murder trial at the High Court in Cape Town.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway was testing the theory that Van Breda was malingering — feigning an illness or medical incident with ulterior motives — and questioned why he had not mentioned any symptoms of epilepsy before.