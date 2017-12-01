South Africa

Typhoid: Two children die‚ 60 ill after drinking from contaminated stream

01 December 2017 - 18:52 By Nico Gous
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Two children died and about 60 were admitted to hospital after drinking contaminated water in the Sekhukhune area of Limpopo.

The two children were four and nine years old‚ said Sekhukhune District Municipality spokesperson Willy Mosoma.

All those admitted to Jane Furse and St Ritas hospitals are in primary school.

The contaminated water is in a stream that runs the areas of Stykraal‚ Tswaing‚ Mooiplaas and Vlakplaas.

On November 22‚ the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research tested the water and found typhoid.

The stream is being guarded around the clock to ensure residents do not drink the water. The municipality is‚ in the meantime‚ using water tankers to supply residents with clean water.

The source of the typhoid remains unknown.

Mosoma said post-mortems will confirm whether the children died from the typhoid.

Typhoid fever is caused by eating or drinking food or water contaminated with the bacteria Salmonella typhimurium. Some of the symptoms include a rash‚ fevers‚ headaches‚ stomach pains and loss of appetite. If not treated in time typhoid can be fatal.

