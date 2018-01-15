South Africa

Crowd-funding to assist journalist Jacques Pauw with legal fees

15 January 2018 - 11:18 By NALEDI SHANGE
Jacques Pauw at the launch of his book The President's Keepers.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

Media Monitoring Africa has set up a fund to assist journalist Jacques Pauw with his legal battles.

The company said it had set up the fund because "South Africans want to support Pauw with legal costs".

"The fund – which is to be administered by MMA – is a non-profit donation platform set up to receive public‚ anonymous donations for fees and expenses relating to criminal or civil legal action against Pauw in respect of The President's Keepers‚" the media watchdog said in a statement.

"Since publication in October 2017 by NB Publishers‚ Pauw has been under fire from parties featured in the book‚ including the State Security Agency and KwaZulu-Natal police‚ the latter in apparent collusion with businessman and racehorse owner Roy Moodley‚" the MMA said.

Pauw's bombshell book contained revelations over the tax affairs of President Jacob Zuma‚ including that he was paid a R1-million salary for at least four months after he became president in 2009.

The payments‚ according to Pauw‚ were made by Moodley‚ who is believed to be a long-time Zuma ally.

In December‚ the SA Revenue Service headed to the Western Cape High Court‚ seeking a declaratory order affirming its position that Pauw had contravened confidentiality clauses in the Tax Administration Act by publishing the information.

Media Monitoring Africa said Pauw and NB Publishers had welcomed the support from the public.

