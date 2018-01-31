Pilots mourn hiker stabbed on mountain

Pilots from around the world are mourning the loss of a colleague who was murdered while hiking in the Table Mountain National Park.

Capetonian Douglas Notten was attacked while walking with his wife Julia above Kalk Bay on Sunday. The couple was attacked by a strongly built‚ knife-wielding man as they looked for a spot to have a coffee break.

The father of three was an accomplished pilot who worked in several countries‚ flying fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. During that time‚ he took part in rescue operations and flew for the South African Police Service.

The SA Red Cross Air Mercy Service helicopter was used to help retrieve his body from the mountain while a police helicopter searched for his attacker on Sunday.