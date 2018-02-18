A 42-year-old Seychelles national was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport last week after being found with drugs strapped to their thighs‚ police have revealed.

It said the discovery was made during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by an integrated multidisciplinary team last Wednesday morning.

“In a joint operation‚ the Reshebile security company and members of the SAPS followed up information they had received. It is alleged that at 11.45am on February 14 2018‚ SAPS officials received a complaint from a Reshebile security officer about a passenger‚ a Seychelles national‚ who was about to board a flight.

“The security officer was conducting routine body searches of passengers. While searching this particular passenger‚ the officer felt an unusual hardness on the passenger's thighs. The passenger was moved to the searching area‚ where objects on the passenger’s thighs‚ were revealed. The two hard objects were discovered to be white and rock-like‚ wrapped with cellotape. Inside the plastic was what was suspected to be drugs.

“Preliminary tests upon searching the parcel‚ revealed that the substance inside the plastic was heroin with an estimated street value of R112‚000. The suspect was travelling to Mahe Island in the Seychelles‚” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel KD Mogale.

The suspect was arrested and investigations were continuing‚ Mogale said.

The suspect will appear in court soon on charges of possession of illegal drugs.