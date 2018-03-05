South Africa

How two Guptas managed to escape

05 March 2018 - 06:20 By Qaanitah Hunter
Atul Gupta managed to flee the country, escaping the warrants of arrest against him and his brother Rajesh. File photo.
Atul Gupta managed to flee the country, escaping the warrants of arrest against him and his brother Rajesh. File photo.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

The fight between the Hawks and the NPA over state capture investigations has blown the lid on how the Hawks were forced not to announce a warrant of arrest for Atul Gupta and his brother Rajesh in a bid to lure them back into the country.

Times Select has it on good authority that a warrant of arrest was issued for Atul and Rajesh‚ specifically in relation to the Estina Dairy Project in the Free State‚ alongside a Chinese businesswoman.

But‚ because of the NPA’s delay in giving the arrests the go-ahead‚ the pair had already left the country for Dubai and India‚ sources said.

Most read

  1. Hawks arrest 33 alleged illegal miners South Africa
  2. Pick n Pay and Woolies recall products linked to listeriosis South Africa
  3. Here are 7 things you need to know about the listeriosis outbreak South Africa
  4. Sandile Mantsoe due in court for Karabo Mokoena's murder South Africa
  5. Hope that Boitumelo will soon be able to smile like other little girls South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X