How two Guptas managed to escape
05 March 2018 - 06:20
The fight between the Hawks and the NPA over state capture investigations has blown the lid on how the Hawks were forced not to announce a warrant of arrest for Atul Gupta and his brother Rajesh in a bid to lure them back into the country.
Times Select has it on good authority that a warrant of arrest was issued for Atul and Rajesh‚ specifically in relation to the Estina Dairy Project in the Free State‚ alongside a Chinese businesswoman.
But‚ because of the NPA’s delay in giving the arrests the go-ahead‚ the pair had already left the country for Dubai and India‚ sources said.
